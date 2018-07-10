July 10, 2018

Paula Sergi

SETTLING

I want to wake in a place old

enough to know crumble, a house

built with lathe and mortar,

that sloppy concoction of sandy

glue oozing between little strips

of thin wood. In any corner

you’ll find walls defying “plumb,”

honoring gravity, some cracks

creating the face of a woman in repose,

the shape of a moose, his hairy neck

crooked as a boxer’s nose.

Maybe an old dog left chemical

traces of his wag, elemental evidence

of loyalty embedded in the oak’s grain,

his claws’ happy scramble etched

where the varnish has faded.

Those planks, weighted with work

boots and real leather heels will tilt

off center, the way a gaze through

window panes made before glass

was perfected will distort the view

so any gaze is like peering

through soap bubbles. Too much

is made of the sleek caress of new

drawers that open on cue. How else

to locate fortitude but through

the nagging knot of failure at the fourth

or fourteenth try? Give me a path

of settling flagstone, something

to stub my toe against, to learn

negotiation, the patient splinter

saving itself for my foot, ignoring

the fleshy heels of all who passed before.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

Tribute to Boomer Girls

__________

Paula Sergi: “Lately I’ve been enjoying the interaction between sound and meaning, the dance between these two elements of language. I’m usually surprised when I find that I might have something going, that there might be a tune or a pattern. The challenge is to recognize when the dance is over—or that there’s really no music playing at all.”