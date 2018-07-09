July 9, 2018

Laura Read

PHALLOGOCENTRIC

At the spring quarter composition meeting,

my male colleague runs up to the board

and writes the word, Phallogocentric

and then explains that the essay

in the Western tradition is phallic

with its thesis sticking up right there

at the bottom of the introduction.

He says we should tell our students this

so they know the tradition they’re writing in.

I raise my hand and wait for a long time

to be called on and when I am,

the Director of Composition apologizes,

and I say, It’s no problem, I’ve just been

waiting patiently like a woman,

which I thought would draw a laugh,

but apparently, there are some things

about which we should be honest,

and others we shouldn’t.

I say I am not going to tell my students that

and then ask them to follow the rules

we just questioned. Why not say

the main idea can be arrived at?

Or maybe there is no main idea?

Maybe there are so many little ideas

sticking out like curls that won’t be

brushed down. I know you can’t brush curls—

doesn’t everyone who has them?

You have to use leave-in conditioner

and product and scrunch them

and then try not to touch them

or they will break and turn to frizz

and then where will you be?

All week now, I’ve been thinking of this word,

Phallogocentric, which my friend said

Derrida invented and Wikipedia says

is a portmanteau, which I guess

is a blending of two words

but which I thought was a suitcase.

I love suitcases. I love the satiny lining

and the clasps and how they make me think

of trains and steam and hoop skirts

and top hats. How did I get here?

Does it matter? Will I arrive?

I don’t know but out the window

voila! the whole French countryside

that Derrida once flew past while he thought

about masculinity and language.

Sometimes I think about dying

and what I see is the white sheet

my boyfriend and I washed

and draped over our balcony in Nice.

We left it there to dry and walked

through the city and ate chocolate,

and climbed up the hill and looked out over

the Mediterranean, which is so many shades

of blue and green you can’t imagine,

and he smoked a pipe, which I think

made him feel more like a man,

something I couldn’t say then

but I could now if I could find him.

Would he laugh? Would he remember

how when we got back, the sheet was dry

and perfectly white and looked like

nothing had happened?

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

__________

Laura Read: “This poem was inspired by a real experience I had at a department meeting at the college where I work. I do want to note that the male colleague to whom I refer in the poem is very kind. He is not the villain of the poem. The villain is, in this case and almost always, the patriarchy, but the poem would like me to ask, ‘Does there have to be a villain?’” (web)