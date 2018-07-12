July 12, 2018

Jimmy Santiago Baca

SET THIS BOOK ON FIRE!

Rising

in the glow of the embers,

and even in the ashes, I want to tell you:

I’ve spent years

studying stark cries in the cancerous marrow

of inner-city streets. I’ve gone to

Uppidee districts to witness poets

who kiss their asses while adjusting grins,

luring audience approval with politically correct quips.

I want to tell you:

don’t lie! If you’re going to read a poem

about a kid getting his head blown off,

don’t raw jaw your cotton-tipped tongue

to gain the sugary aplomb and donut favor

of English Department heads, who like you

and never scavenged food from dumpsters, who like you

and never stood in welfare lines, who like you

while gleaning misery topics from The New York Times.

I want to tell you:

if you’re going to preach what you don’t follow,

testify to what you haven’t lived,

hoola-hoop your way like a pride-plucked hen

doormatting your heart for moneyed admirers

whose concerned faces ohh and ahh faked empathy,

know that poetry deserves better than that

hee-hawing, educated, hillbilly-mule

whinnying for the crowd response.

I want to tell you:

while you do your sheepish, poor-me routine,

your victim-in-distress sighing,

poor people are being murdered,

prisoners are being zapped with fifty-thousand volts

of electricity to make them behave.

O hollow-hearted, New Age activist that you are,

tell us in your poetry how cooly you’ve risked

your life helping refugees cross the border.

I want to tell you:

what you’re looking for is a new title to acclaim,

what you want is to be hailed a savior

when you spice your poetry with theatrics,

crumpling on the floor and groaning with rage.

O how the world has done you wrong!

The last thing we need is more toothless tigers

stalking thousand-dollar checks from sympathetic patrons

of first-class airlines and four-star hotels.

I want to tell you:

I’m weary of these castrated Uppidees,

poets and patrons who’ve hardly engaged in life.

I’m tired of the prejudice they never own,

tired of them spouting off familiar remedies

to a world of ills they’ve never known.

I beg you both, get out of the way,

please step aside, just a couple of steps,

it takes too much effort to go around you.

I want to tell you:

the flashpoint of paper is 451 degrees.

—from Rattle #12, Winter 1999

Tribute to Latino & Chicano Writers

Jimmy Santiago Baca (from Working in the Dark): “One night in my third month in the county jail, I was mopping the floor in front of the booking desk. Some detectives had kneed an old drunk and handcuffed him to the booking bars. His shrill screams raked my nerves like a hacksaw on bone, the desperate protest of his dignity against their inhumanity. But the detectives just laughed as he tried to rise and kicked him to his knees. When they went to the bathroom to pee and the desk attendant walked to the file cabinet to pull the arrest record, I shot my arm through the bars, grabbed one of the attendant’s university textbooks, and tucked it in my overalls. It was the only way I had of protesting.” (web)