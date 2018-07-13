July 13, 2018

THEY BEGAN LATE
—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018
Kathleen A. Wakefield: “My second grade teacher, Mrs. Hendrickson, was to become one of the most important influences on my writing life, but not because she complimented what had to be my clichéd rhyming poems: She gave me sheets of blank paper with institutional green covers held together by those metal clasps which spread like sharp wings. I’d fill one ‘book,’ and she’d give me another. No ‘Goods!’ or ‘That’s great!’ or commentary, but simply more blank pages to fill. And yet, she was also one of the strictest; you did not open your desk top (yes, I belong to that era) until she said to do so! ‘They Began Late’ belongs to a series of voice poems that have haunted my writing as of late. My most recent book includes several of these kinds of poems. I work in a public library where I am lucky to be able to share my love of poetry in book discussion groups and at a senior residence with folks in their 90s who are some of the best and most appreciative readers of poetry.”