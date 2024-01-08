“They Ask if I’ve Seen the News” by Rami Farawi

Rami Farawi

THEY ASK IF I’VE SEEN THE NEWS

like it’s a lost dog, but really it’s impossible

to miss, it’s big the news, yet everyday they

insist on making more stories—floor after

floor, the news is tall, the news towers, it’s

hard to imagine stairs that only go up, but

what do you want me to say, mayday the ne

ws is breaking? we already know this, laugh,

drink white wine play Jenga

on a night in— pull from the bottom and

put on top build another story

make the news taller by breaking it

pull, make another story ask if

we’ve seen it if we’ve heard it

take the stairs never short

on materials just breath always extra

today to pull from just pull

the news will never break we’re sure

of it just breaking’s all just

one more flight to the top story wow

would you look at

the view

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

Rami Farawi: “This poem started from me trying to add a shape to the news, a density, like something you could mine for every day, like it’s a natural resource. I guess, when I thought about it like that, I was amazed by how much energy we put into reporting on what’s happening, and by how we watch the news like we have no idea what is.”

