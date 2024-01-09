“About Those Apples” by Cindy Guentherman

Cindy Guentherman

ABOUT THOSE APPLES

She is the apple of his eye.

One crisp Labor Day

when bands were playing in the distance

and the apples were red on our trees

and my husband had put his hands

around my neck and banged my head

against the wall one time too many,

I quietly gathered up the kids and

disappeared forever.

Fear can make a person do crazy things

and so I left most of the household stuff

behind, paid all the bills, set the checkbook

on the kitchen table and locked the door

behind me. I had already packed the

remainder of the garden into jars.

But when we finally talked, he did not

say I love you

or I miss you

or I’m sorry

or please come home. Nope.

He said

but what am I gonna do

with all these apples.

—from Prompt Poem of the Month

December 2023

__________

Prompt: Write a poem that begins with an idiomatic expression that you take literally or incorrectly, and see where it goes. Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “The voice of this poem feels like peeling an apple in a single strand, but with a sudden, biting shift in narrative that gives it more weight than a barrel of fruit. The kind of poem that leaves you bobbing afterwards; I was particularly riveted by how it turns the idiom on its head twice.”

