September 10, 2018

Guinotte Wise

THE WHY OF BULL RIDING

They asked a cowboy why he rode,

said he was too nervous to steal and

too lazy to work. There is no answer,

maybe a test of one’s inner gumption

though there are better ways to figure

that. It’s sure as hell not money, as in

why are you a poet? The same man

said, when asked, how much he made

that year. Twenty-two thousand was

the reply. How much were your

expenses? Twenty-three thousand.

Not many answers in the game,

sometimes just a look away, a

clearing of the throat, a grimace of

discomfort, a sidle toward the rodeo

office to sign up, draw his bull. He

hopes it is a good one, and hopes

he makes it to the buzzer in one

piece, decent score, hopes the old

Dodge starts, gets him to the next

one, the big one at Cheyenne, see

what luck will bring. His ribs are

taped but beer and pain pills mess

up his edge, adrenaline is what he

needs, that’s his eight second cure.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

Tribute to Athlete Poets

Guinotte Wise: “Rodeoing made me feel alive, alive-oh, as the Irish ballad goes. Then writing fiction and poetry became my arena. Same feeling. The more you put into it, the better you get, like anything else. Rejections are just flies on the windshield on the way to an acceptance, a ride to the buzzer.” (web)