September 9, 2018

Seth Simons

POEM FOR JOHN MCCAIN

the old man died how terrible to be alive

for so long & then dead suddenly forever

dragging a small plow across a hardening field

senator war-bringer at the comedy show

nobody mentioned you what a lovely day

drinking vodka & ginger beer buying chocolate

& comic books markets soaring bombs falling

elsewhere thankfully as they always have

bless you john for the lotteries i did not enter

& keep winning & to which i owe

my small imperfect kingdom my lilacs & blood

money so easy to forget whose backs

we broke for this doom approaching surely

you did years ago what a pity your own body

killed you i do not think i will be so lucky oh

john air thinning fires everywhere children

wailing in the streets what you wrought swiftly

we will suffer slowly what was taken must be

reclaimed it sucks honestly i love being alive

on planet earth all its dogs & rock formations

goldenrods lamplight swallows in the creekside

mist i mean fuck everything is so good

& you stole it that’s okay though i’m not mad

tonight we light one candle to your memory

vanishing like the mist we are presently

drifting into gravedigger deceiver angel

who fell unlike you we have time

—from Poets Respond

__________

Seth Simons: “This week we were subjected to the spectacle of our political class celebrating John McCain, a corrupt, war-mongering imperialist who made the world measurably worse for all but an elite few. This poem is about the world he left behind.” (web)