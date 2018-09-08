September 8, 2018

Julia Spande (age 14)

DEAR HOLDEN,

We like to take our time

and Time likes

to take its toll—

let’s retreat into the duck pond

and listen to Little Shirley Beans

before our ears are tuned to the drone

of those Ivy Leagues.

I want to unravel the world

(that hand-me-down sweater)

and let thread cartwheel around our tongues

before we

chew the fat

with mechanical jaws.

I can’t deny I’m scared for us—

I can hear our footsteps,

our dragging heels

walking towards

the grey-footed precipice in the golden rye.

One day (maybe soon)

we’ll fall like grains of sand

in an hourglass

or turtle-necked boys out a window

and no soft hands

will pluck us from the edge.

We built skyscrapers out of checkers

and homes in the Neolithic past—

our feet melted

during the fox trot,

stung as they pounded the streets.

We aren’t stagnant,

legends cast in ageless, audacious

bronze or marble;

we aren’t even porcelain horses

on a merry-go-round.

Let’s save immortality for that phony Zeus.

You can put on

your red hunting cap

and I’ll crawl into the folds of your life

and maybe

we’ll stop the fall from hurting so bad.

Why do you like to write poetry? Julia Spande: “Growing up, I was cripplingly shy. I only talked to my parents, my (very) small circle of friends, and my teachers if necessary. I was bursting with ideas, interesting tidbits, and pure passion, but I shoved my words down my throat until they faded into irrelevance. Poetry was the only way I knew how to speak. I channeled every thought and passing whim into metaphors, every question I wanted to ask into its own stanza. Poetry was my way of interacting with the world I was scared to participate in. Although my reticence was only a childhood phase, I still use poetry to interpret and communicate with my surroundings. With every poem I write, I feel my world come into sharper focus.”