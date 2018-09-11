September 11, 2018

H. Daniel Hettmannsperger III

THE DIVINE SHADOW

It began as a day like so many,

Unremarkable, a sunrise that would

Follow Apollo’s path until sunset

And then people would return

To their nights of sex, or sorrow,

Or possibly both.

We did not see that the cloudless sky

Would bring a new darkness, a horror

That was both nameless and faceless.

There was the sound of thunder and steel

Shattering like a child’s plastic model.

There were screams and pleas and no one

Could find solace at what at once seemed

Like the fall of Rome and the End of the World.

For our world of imagined invulnerability

It was the end. It was the end of all our illusions,

It was the fall of a divine shadow, a day when

Terrible new gods walked the earth and exacted

Vengeance while remaining invisible to those

That could only watch, and wait, and weep.

Truly it was the beginning of the 21st Century,

A beginning of blood and pain and death.

In thousands of homes families would be forever

Destroyed by the events of the day, a day that

Had marked so many endings

That in the end there were not words enough

To encompass it.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

H. Daniel Hettmannsperger III: “I began writing where George Orwell left off, in 1984, when I was sixteen. I am driven by a desire to create poetry that combines my three great loves: history, mythology, and philosophy.”