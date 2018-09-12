September 12, 2018

Timothy DeJong

DOG AT THE FARM

Of the three dogs

she was no one’s favorite,

even her name—Kitty—a contradiction

that confused the grandchildren

tripping over their early words.

You’d stumble on her, too, late at night

on the front porch where she dozed,

more obstacle than protector.

Once, sleeping beneath

the pickup’s wheels, she got run over

by Freddie Lee, her amiable owner.

She lay in pain and somehow didn’t die,

persisting doggedly. Afterwards,

one tooth splayed from her mouth,

sideways, almost vampirically.

Her lopsided face forged to

a slavering smile, she clambered

round the yard, her fetid breath

stinking, as always, to high heaven.

If she was a source of humor,

the humor disguised pity, and the pity love,

since all the time you knew she knew

how little she was needed,

and so you felt her, every time again

she was ignored, make herself small,

accept her lot. In the shift,

in her bright flecked brown eyes,

from hopefulness to resignation

one sensed her memory

of that fierce substrate

that gives curses power.

All the while she told us, in her way,

what we were, in our needless own, made of,

as when, finally, you would give in

and scratch the begging ears and side

till, given over to her bliss,

her legs splayed in the air,

all dignity surrendered,

her half-ruined self sloughed off

all but the truest form of self,

the one we most know, least respect,

the body asking love.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

Timothy DeJong: “Kitty, the dog in this poem, really does exist—she lives in Florence, Alabama—and she really was run over by a pickup truck. I’m happy that I was able to feature her in a poem, and the fact that I did helps clarify, for me, one reason poetry is important: reading and writing poetry teaches us to be attentive to things in a different way than we usually are. Over a long time span, I believe that practicing this sort of attention offers an ethical, healthy way of relating to the world and understanding our own place in it.” (web)