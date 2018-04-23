60 – Summer 2018

Athlete Poets
Conversation with
Stephen Dunn
The stereotypes about athletes and poets might make it seem like an odd combination, but poetry lives everywhere, and stereotypes need to be broken. The summer issue of Rattle features 22 poets who break the mold—professional athletes from the NFL and NBA, tennis pros, soccer players, weightlifters, marathon runners, and more—capped off with a wide-ranging conversation with semi-pro basketball player and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Stephen Dunn. As these poets explain in a particularly interesting contributor notes section, poetry and athletics fit together like a hand in a ball-glove.
The open section will make you laugh and cry as always, with a little more formal verse than usual, and an epic “Choose Your Own Adventure” poem by Caroline N. Simpson, which also adds a splash of color art for the first time in years.
Ships June 1st!
$6.95
|
Athlete Poets
|James Adams
|No Name
|Elison Alcovendaz
|What Are You Doing Now?
|Chaun Ballard
|Midnight Lazaruses
|Erinn Batykefer
|Gimme Shelter
|T.J. Difrancesco
|Magicker
|Stephen Dunn
|Little Pretty Thing
|Peg Duthie
|Decorating a Cake While Listening to Tennis
|Michael Estabrook
|Grand Illusion
|Daniel Gleason
|Shadow Boxing Late at Night
|Tony Gloeggler
|Some Long Ago Summer
|Alex Hoffman-Ellis
|Modern Day Gladiator
|A.M. Juster
|Heirloom
|Benjamín N. Kingsley
|Fall
|Laura Kolbe
|Calisthenics
|Michael Mark
|Golf with Bob
|Tom Meschery
|Two from Searching for the Soul
|Jack Ridl
|Can We Know?
|Laszlo Slomovits
|Strangers
|Brent Terry
|What Happens in Church
|Martin Vest
|Should I Spill My Beer
|Arlo Voorhees
|The NFL on CTE
|Guinotte Wise
|The Why of Bull Riding
|..
|
Poetry
|Timothy DeJong
|Dog at the Farm
|Kim Dower
|Delivery Man
|Joseph Fasano
|Hymn
|Alan C. Fox
|Help
|Conrad Geller
|Elemental Intelligence
|Athena Kildegaard
|Allurement
|David Mason
|A Cabbie in America
|John Lazear Okrent
|After Seeing a Picture in the New York Times …
|Caroline N. Simpson
|Choose Your Own Adventure …
|Anne Starling
|Compassionate Friends
|Katherine Barrett Swett
|Marginalia
|Stephen Taylor
|Prenuptial Agreement
|William Trowbridge
|Oldguy: Superhero vs. The Riddler
|Bro. Yao (Hoke S. Glover III)
|Winter’s Blues
|..
|
Conversation
|Stephen Dunn
|..
|
Cover Art
|William C. Crawford