#60 – Summer 2018

Athlete Poets

Conversation with
Stephen Dunn

Rattle #60The stereotypes about athletes and poets might make it seem like an odd combination, but poetry lives everywhere, and stereotypes need to be broken.  The summer issue of Rattle features 22 poets who break the mold—professional athletes from the NFL and NBA, tennis pros, soccer players, weightlifters, marathon runners, and more—capped off with a wide-ranging conversation with semi-pro basketball player and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Stephen Dunn. As these poets explain in a particularly interesting contributor notes section, poetry and athletics fit together like a hand in a ball-glove.

The open section will make you laugh and cry as always, with a little more formal verse than usual, and an epic “Choose Your Own Adventure” poem by Caroline N. Simpson, which also adds a splash of color art for the first time in years.

Ships June 1st!

$6.95

 

Athlete Poets
 James Adams  No Name
 Elison Alcovendaz  What Are You Doing Now?
 Chaun Ballard  Midnight Lazaruses
 Erinn Batykefer  Gimme Shelter
 T.J. Difrancesco  Magicker
 Stephen Dunn  Little Pretty Thing
 Peg Duthie  Decorating a Cake While Listening to Tennis
 Michael Estabrook  Grand Illusion
 Daniel Gleason  Shadow Boxing Late at Night
 Tony Gloeggler  Some Long Ago Summer
 Alex Hoffman-Ellis  Modern Day Gladiator
 A.M. Juster  Heirloom
 Benjamín N. Kingsley  Fall
 Laura Kolbe  Calisthenics
 Michael Mark  Golf with Bob
 Tom Meschery  Two from Searching for the Soul
 Jack Ridl  Can We Know?
 Laszlo Slomovits  Strangers
 Brent Terry  What Happens in Church
 Martin Vest  Should I Spill My Beer
 Arlo Voorhees  The NFL on CTE
 Guinotte Wise  The Why of Bull Riding
 ..

Poetry
 Timothy DeJong  Dog at the Farm
 Kim Dower  Delivery Man
 Joseph Fasano  Hymn
 Alan C. Fox  Help
 Conrad Geller  Elemental Intelligence
 Athena Kildegaard  Allurement
 David Mason  A Cabbie in America
 John Lazear Okrent  After Seeing a Picture in the New York Times …
 Caroline N. Simpson  Choose Your Own Adventure …
 Anne Starling  Compassionate Friends
 Katherine Barrett Swett  Marginalia
 Stephen Taylor  Prenuptial Agreement
 William Trowbridge  Oldguy: Superhero vs. The Riddler
 Bro. Yao (Hoke S. Glover III)  Winter’s Blues
..

Conversation
Stephen Dunn
..

Cover Art
William C. Crawford