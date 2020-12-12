December 12, 2020

Paul Zarzyski

“THE CAR THAT BROUGHT YOU HERE STILL RUNS”

—Richard Hugo, from Degrees Gray in Philipsburg

It takes more than gasoline and gumption

to get you to Zortman—more

than whimsy or a wild inkling

to rekindle history. It takes a primal prairie

need, a kinship with Old Man Winter, with Napi

hunkering in sunless gulches, a longing

for short Fourth of July parades, the bestkept-

secret-café with a waitress

who commutes 50 miles from Malta—

big city with its 5 p.m. rush

minute, she quips. Pavement—purt-near

all the way to the corrugated last

half mile into work—

through herd after mule deer herd,

excites her. What can anyone say in words

that Charles M. Russell has not

narrated in paint. Little Rockies, Larb Hills,

predator versus prey versus wind

still give this Indian-cowboy

landscape its animation.

Your eggs

jiggling over-easy, hashbrowns crisp,

roughcut slabs of real ham,

one pancake seat-cushioned over its own plate

(whole wheat toast sold out last month

to hot-shot fire crews), are all grilled

just right. The coffee, vintage-grind,

is brewed with water so mineralthick,

it’s panned first,

then filtered. Same goes for the décor—

local art collaged with faded Russell prints

above faux-brick wainscoting.

Lucky—

the 11 a.m. lull all to yourselves—

you are, for once, simply where you need

to be. Do not ponder why. Do not

ask the waitress what brought her here

from Seattle. The wall clock is not

locked in neutral. Thus, you better be

willing to revel in this living limbo,

this muffling of drumroll death. Muse

over your food. Ruminate,

while chewing, on each tooth’s name—

incisor, canine, bicuspid, molar—

salute the taste buds, bitter to sweet,

as you clean your plate, pony up,

inch your way out of town

with a groan—heartstrings taut

as lariats stretched to whatever rogue

lodestar pulled you into this

still-shot of Montana past, grass

ropes strained to their organic max,

aching to hold for only so long.

For Dick

—from Rattle #30, Winter 2008

Tribute to Cowboy & Western Poetry

Paul Zarzyski: “Moving from the midwest to Missoula, MT, in 1973 to study with Richard Hugo proved my poetic catalyst for the past 35 years. Buckin’ horses and buckin’ verses pulled equally as parallel passions from the mid-’70s to the early ’90s and provided entrée to the Cowboy Poetry Renaissance or, in my case, Rodeo Poetry. Thanks to The Western Folklife Center in Elko, NV, to the diverse, enthusiastic audiences they’ve enticed for 25 consecutive annual Gatherings, I make my living, my life, as a wordsmith filled with awe and honor over this remarkable artistic Star Trek-esque journey out into The Musical Universe, The Ol’ Cowpoke Cosmos.” (web)