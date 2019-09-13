September 13, 2019

Christopher McCurry | @m_c_c_u_r_r_y

m_c_c_u_r_r_y Small poems.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

Tribute to Instagram Poets

Christopher McCurry: “I’ve only toyed around with Instagram. I ended up not using it much because my students follow me, and I don’t want to worry about what I post there. Stops the creativity for me. The immediate audience and ability to link to other content is seductive. We know how much time people spend on their phones, so why not put some poems in front of them. I wasn’t going to submit until reading Erik Campbell’s essay. Then I felt it was necessary. Poetry can grow, adapt as our technology does. I believe that.” (web)