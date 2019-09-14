September 14, 2019

QUESTION
I told my mom I wanted to go fishing.
She said go find the tackle box,
so I went to the basement.
The tackle box was my godfather’s.
It still has cigars in it, and a wine cap.
He loved drinking wine while he was fishing
with fake bait and lures, which were also
still in there. Then my mom and I got
in the car and drove off into the distance.
—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Zachary Tsokos: “I like to write poetry because I can express myself and release my emotions. It is a healthy outlet for all my feelings and maybe I can even help others with their feelings as well.”