September 14, 2019

Zachary Tsokos (age 13)

QUESTION

I told my mom I wanted to go fishing.

She said go find the tackle box,

so I went to the basement.

The tackle box was my godfather’s.

It still has cigars in it, and a wine cap.

He loved drinking wine while he was fishing

with fake bait and lures, which were also

still in there. Then my mom and I got

in the car and drove off into the distance.

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Zachary Tsokos: “I like to write poetry because I can express myself and release my emotions. It is a healthy outlet for all my feelings and maybe I can even help others with their feelings as well.”