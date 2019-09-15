September 15, 2019

Jenna Le

GUZANOZ

a sonnet crown

We leave for good. I-89

absorbs my little Honda Civic

into its southbound lane. Quick

it’s not: most times, we’re plovers flying

when we take this road (in north

New Hampshire, traffic is a rarity),

but luggage wedged into the narrow

gap between the third and fourth

snow tires in the trunk weighs down

the car so that we’re trudging syrup,

and making turns is actual work.

My blood flows light, however, stirred

by hope: I’m moving to New York.

It’ll all work out when we reach town.

It’ll all work out when we reach town:

a chorus of champagne flutes’ clinks

awaits. No more will we be jinxed

by clock hands spinning, spinning round.

Fresh start. Sure, there are things I’ll miss

about New England, like that weekend

at Stowe, the bath steam, snowmelt leaking

from ski boots in the corner. Bliss.

Still, it’s pleasant to return

where spicy restaurants are plenty:

the only spot where you could sate

a taco lust near my old place

was Gusanoz, their always friendly

staff warning, “Careful—you’ll get burned!”

Their staff warned, “Careful—you’ll get burned!”

How long ago was that? An age?

This morning, an ex-colleague’s rage

on Twitter caught my eye: his stern

avatar scowled above a pic

he’d scanned in from the Valley News

where, under halcyon heaven’s blues,

a line of orange cones inflicts

a gash upon the highway. “Border

Patrol checkpoint on Interstate

89 snarls traffic, stirs strife,”

the headline reads. The piece relates

Gusanoz’s busboy’s been deported.

His boss: “Great kid … They’ve ruined his life.”

His boss: “Great kid … They’ve ruined his life.”

Gulping the article, I burn,

for all that I’d been warned. I learn

eleven folks were seized by ICE.

An agent, who wouldn’t show his badge,

threatened the neighbors who, concerned,

approached the scene, a clash that spurred

one woman’s fretting, “Shall six large

men with dogs stop me with no warrant?”

Border Patrol? We’re near no coast,

this inland town with tourist charms.

Last fall, my sister and I threaded

through a corn maze owned by a redhead

who was most kind, the perfect host.

The farmers here are kind, good hosts.

So what has happened to this place

I lived until last week, this space

amid the mountains where my most

fulfilling job was teaching all

who came from all around the earth

to learn? Will these kids now get hurt?

I shot a text out to my pal

who lives up north still. She replied

to say she has begun to carry

her green card in her wallet, wary.

And when she used her car to ferry

our mutual friend to class, he smiled

but gripped his passport the whole ride.

He gripped his passport the whole ride—

and here I’m talking big brave guys,

ceiling-tall, enormous smiles,

the type that’s eager to provide

pointers to more junior learners.

The news has got them worried. All

of us are worried. I, now walled

in the Big Apple, am a furnace

of worry. That stern prof on Twitter

scowls, pounds on “Block” and on “Ignore.”

This rural town, to be quite clear,

is miles and miles from the perimeter.

There’s just one sandwich counter here:

Cambodian. Nice town, like yours;

and combed by Border Patrol, like yours

has two-thirds odds of being, Reader.

You thought the edge was far yet teeter.

Lay Yi, her birthplace mined by wars,

migrated in 2004

and now she’s feeding hungry locals

at this sandwich joint, a focal

point in the neighborhood, a core.

She greets me by my name each time.

When moving out, I went to say

goodbye, but she was out that day.

Perhaps it’s fitting: farewells could

give the false sense one leaves for good

when one drives down I-89.

—from Poets Respond

September 15, 2019

__________

Jenna Le: “I didn’t think I’d ever write a sonnet crown, but a story in my inland small-town local paper about the unexpected appearance of a Border Patrol checkpoint on our local highway that got posted on Twitter on Monday appears to have yanked a crown out from inside me. The crown form allowed to me to say all manner of things I didn’t realize I needed to say, about the bittersweetness of moving, spicy tacos, my all-time favorite Cambodian sandwich shop, corn mazes, Twitter, and working as a teacher.” (web)