September 12, 2019

Al Ortolani

EIGHTH GRADE INDUSTRIAL ARTS

Shop class frightened him,

the jigsaw, the planer, the lathe,

most of all the teacher

and his long, double-strapped paddle

that hung by the tool room door.

He was frightened by the raw oak

that he dreamed would become a bookshelf

where he’d rest his favorite copies

of Robin Hood and Tom Swift.

Unlike Eric or Wayne, he couldn’t see

how to turn lumber into the photograph, p. 87,

in the shop text. From here to there

was lost to him, not unlike Latin

or basketball or junior high girls.

He feared everything in Shop Class,

the noise of the jigsaw, the vibration

of the blade, the proximity of his fingers

to the cut. He feared his stupidity,

his awkwardness with tools, the towering

man with the paddle, who appeared

to frown at his very existence, who took

his misshapen boards out of his hands,

and, in saving the boy from an F,

screwed them together

with thick, round-headed wood screws,

then, tossing it like a towel

onto the shop table, wiped his hands

clean on his navy apron.

—from Hansel and Gretel Get the Word on the Street

2019 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Al Ortolani: “These poems represent connections to others, sometimes dark, sometimes light, often quirky. A fellow teacher, and mentor to the poet, once said that one of the most difficult measures of the career public school teacher is their ability to stay positive and elevated by interest, if not always in the subject matter, then in the hand raised outside of the T zone.” (web)