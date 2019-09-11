September 11, 2019

Alan C. Fox

FULL DISCLOSURE

I keep many secrets

I’m going to tell a few

You will know me better

Though still I won’t know you

A process much like praying

Though we don’t need a pew

And we’ll really never finish

We’ll always keep a few

I’m tired more than yesterday

Exhaustion simply grew

Now that you are older

You may feel it too

Do dear friends really know me

Perhaps, just one or two

Not completely because I hide

Like others in the zoo

Most important, I’m an alien

Here to spy on you

Report back to my people

They’re energy, like you

There, that is the big one

We were separate as we grew

Now carrot and potato

We swim in the same stew

Now you know me better

What I say may be true

But when you tap my shoulder

We still ask each other who

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

Alan C. Fox: “I love the big wallop a poem can deliver in just a few words, and for the past ten years I have focused on eight line poems. Some are only nine or ten words. Now I’m back to writing a rhyming poem.” (web)