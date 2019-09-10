Devon Balwit

THE BAR-HEADED GOOSE

The bar-headed goose flaps on its wind-

tunnel tether. What can it teach us about breathing

where there is little air? Are we the kind

of creature that can learn to chill our blood, hugging

valleys as we sieve for oxygen? The scientist

does her best to stay in place. She is cold.

Her pants beat like wings that have the gist

of flight without its grace. She keeps hold

of the plastic tubing. Perhaps I could rejoice

if I didn’t fear our pushing further into places

we formerly couldn’t reach. The goose’s face

is masked, a machine that gives no trace

of what it wills as an ambassador of its clan.

How hard it flies without escaping man.

—from Poets Respond

September 10, 2019

__________

Devon Balwit: “Ironic that so much of what we learn from animals ends up being used against them.” (web)