April 23, 2018

QÍ PÁO
The
neck
of my mother’s
qí páo is too small for
me, delicate silk fists too
weak to punch its way
around my thick pipes
and clasp in a fixing
embrace. The
waist of my
grandmother’s
qí páo was too nar
row for even my twelve-
year-old paunch. By then
my gluttony for all things
sweet and forbidden had
corroded and cracked the
tiny straight teeth of its
zipper.
—from Rattle #58, Winter 2017
Tribute to Immigrant Poets
__________
Elizabeth T. Chao: “My family moved from Taiwan to Texas when I was seven. I was in first grade, and I wore a navy-blue uniform that had the three characters of my name embroidered just above the left breast pocket. In America, I wore jeans, t-shirts, and purple shoes to school. In America, the three characters of my name lived in a distant drawer and smelled funny. In America, I learned to dump my leftovers into a big trashcan and feel free to go get more.”