April 24, 2018

Judy Barisonzi

SISYPHUS

After awhile, I no longer remembered

why I was being punished, and after that

I was not sure it was punishment at all. There was enough

to do with checking the weather each morning,

selecting the right clothing—waterproof for rain,

my slatted sun hat for bright afternoons, a heavy shawl

pinned round my shoulders on frosty mornings. Then a bite

to eat, choices there too, oat cakes or bread, honey

or marmalade, so many decisions

before starting the work of the day. And each day

was different. There were small blue flowers

breaking through the cracks when the weather warmed,

huge dusty turtles I had to swerve to avoid,

the occasional passerby, too far for conversation,

but close enough to study the new styles

of hat and jacket, each one’s way of walking,

a shuffling gait, a jaunty step. And then

the rock itself was never the same. My fingers

would penetrate encrustations, caress

slopes worn smooth as powdered skin,

its touch remembered these many years,

dimly remembered, like morning rain

find sparking grains that embedded themselves

in tiny dimples. But always, behind the flux,

keeping confusion in check, that constant cycle,

that slow plod upward, that weight against my chest,

measuring my muscles, my soul, inevitably followed

by a wild mad dash to the bottom, the moment

of joy, of mad release. I was often overwhelmed

by the complexity of it all, and only rarely

had a recollection of something

I had meant to do, a time when I had said

When I reach the top, then … but I could not find

anywhere, in my mind, what I had intended.

—from Rattle #23, Spring 2005

__________

Judy Barisonzi: “I’ve written poetry, off and on, ever since I was a teenager, but it was not until well into adult life that I grew into being a poet. Perhaps moving from the East Coast to Wisconsin, and becoming intimate with trees, marshes, and lakes, had something to do with it. In any case, now that I’m nearing sixty, I think I’m at last beginning to gain some faint understanding of what poetry is all about. Ask me again when I’m eighty.”