April 22, 2018

Ojo Taiye

THE ONLY FOREIGN AID MY MOTHER EVER WANTED WAS SAFETY

after the four Congo refugees who died when their overloaded canoe capsized in Lake Albert



i kneel in the hairline light of exile & home. no one leaves home

if the ocean will swallow them up. strange how sitting in a truck at the Sebagoro landing site on Lake

Albert shoreline means peace. yesterday

my mother ate her own appendix in a Ugandan bound pirogue. not

because hunger makes you whole but because there

is a name for grief to grow into. i come from a small world—a lifted paragraph from one of the worst conflict displacement affected shit holes. i understand the need to

define as a need for hope. In Uturi, my relatives are dying;

not because they are Hema or Bagagere, but because

they share the same land with minerals. once this

highland was our birthplace. once we were birds carrying the sky

into night. now i wake to red sand & follow a trail of enmity & blood.

* * *

on the side of a road in Kasia province, a woman’s abandoned luggage

& a suitcase spilling out music CDs. what happened

to the woman? why is the case open? did she manage

to run away?

Ojo Taiye: “A recent wave of targeted attacks has left a trail of death, destruction, and mass displacement in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s northeastern province of Ituri. The above poem is a sort of requiem for the symposium of endangered stars evicted to the water.”