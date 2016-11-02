#54 – Winter 2016

Open Poetry

Conversation with
Meena Alexander

Rattle #54Rattle #54 is another entirely open issue—an opportunity to cleanse our palates and empty our coffers in releasing a wide range of colorful poetry. Poets show off their best and dive into questions big and small, with poems on life and death, string theory and domesticity, laurels and plumes—hence the peacock cover.

The winter issue also features the 2016 Rattle Poetry Prize winner, Julie Price Pinkerton’s $10,000 poem “Veins,” along with the ten finalists. And as always, subscribers may vote for the runner up.

In the conversation section, Timothy Green discusses a wide range of topics, including the value of poetry and the state of poetry in India, with Meena Alexander.

 

Open Poetry
Audio Available Meena Alexander Delirium, Malibu 2016
Audio Available A Notebook Is Not a Foreign Country
Audio Available Mike Alexander The Spanish Inquisition
Susan Alkaitis I Have Just Kissed You
Audio Available Cameron Barnett Theater of America
 Audio Available Leila Chatti My Mother Makes a Religion
 Audio Available George David Clark Trystesse
 Audio Available Jose Hernandez Diaz The Windmill Farm
 Audio Available Michael Estes Piano
Alan Fox Stainless
 Audio Available Tracy May Fuad A Robot Calls Me on the Day We Take …
 Audio Available Chera Hammons Shriven
 Audio Available David James Like a Brick to the Head
 Audio Available Alan King How It Feels
Kien Lam Linsanity
 Audio Available Liv Lansdale On Domestic Ecosystems
Cory Massaro The Strings
 Audio Available Paula Mendoza Engineer
 Audio Available Arash Saedinia Plumes
 Audio Available Marjorie Saiser Final Shirt
 Audio Available Neil Shepard Lines Written at Tyrone Guthrie
Alison Carb Sussman Anhedonic Woman
 Audio Available Inez Tan Laurel
Chrys Tobey For the Archaeologist …
Wendy Videlock The Question Ever
I Have Been Counting My Regrets
Sung Yim Ode to Defeat

Poetry Prize Winner
Julie Price Pinkerton Veins

Finalists
 Audio Available Noah Baldino The Nurse Lifts the Clipboard …
 Audio Available Ellen Bass Poem Written in the Sixth Month …
 Audio Available C. Wade Bentley Spin
 Audio Available Rhina P. Espaillat The Sharpened Shears He Plied
 Audio Available William Fargason Upon Receiving My Inheritance
 Audio Available Ingrid Jendrzejewski Superposition of States
 Audio Available David Kirby This Living Hand
 Audio Available Craig Santos Perez Thanksgiving in the Anthropocene, 2015
 Audio Available Emily Ransdell The Visit
Patrick Rosal A Memory on the Eve of the Return …

Conversation
Meena Alexander

Cover Art
Ho Cheung LEE (Peter)

