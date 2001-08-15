August 15, 2001

Description

Scientists Conversation with

Peter Munro



Rattle #49 features poetry from twenty scientists, and an expansive conversation with Alaskan fisheries scientist Peter Munro. We received over 1,000 submissions from poets working in the sciences, and with this issue we explore the relationship between science and poetry through poetry. How does rigorous investigation influence the poetry? Is verse an escape from, or an extension of, the day job? We’ll study that.

It isn’t all hard data and peer review, though—the issue’s open section also features another 19 poets from non-scientific backgrounds.