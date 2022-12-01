“Anesthesia” by Sarah Pemberton Strong

Sarah Pemberton Strong

ANESTHESIA

After the anesthesia, I didn’t know

it was after. It was not like

having slept. It was not at all

like having slept, a state you wake from

having logged some knowledge

of time’s passage: twenty minutes

feels different from two hours, or eight.

But I woke from anesthesia

asking when the anesthesia

would begin. The operation’s

over, someone said. It can’t be,

I thought, no time has passed.

I had to put my hands

over the bandage to believe it.

At home I threw up for twelve hours

what seemed like gallons

of bile mixed with darkened blood.

Try giving chips of ice, the doctor said

when my roommates called at midnight

because I couldn’t stop. Try peppermint.

How far I’d gone beyond that.

Outside my window

I was dimly aware

of something happening.

The usual midnight things

on Sixteenth and Albion in 1991:

a bartender smashing empty bottles

in a dumpster behind the corner bar, people

shooting up or turning tricks in doorways

or sleeping, dark shapes to step over later

when the sweet light of morning

filtered down through the street’s acacia trees.

I always left my car unlocked so no one

would break the windows

to get in; someone I never saw

used to climb in the back and sleep there,

leaving candy wrappers on the seat.

At last the sun came up and burned

my room to life again. It was only then

I began to feel

something was wrong—the way you’d feel

a draft of air, and looking for its source,

discover a window had been broken.

Somehow a window had been broken

while time was stopped.

Or perhaps it was the act of breaking in

that had stopped time in the first place,

the way the smashed glass

of a wristwatch

arrests the movement of its hands.

—from Rattle #49, Fall 2015

__________

Sarah Pemberton Strong: “When I look at these two poems—‘Anesthesia’ and ‘Stalin’—placed side by side, I realize that they are both interested in the relationship between memory, consciousness, and violence. It was Joseph Stalin who said, ‘A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic.’ I look to poetry to wake me up from the stupor of statistics; to help me reconnect, through empathy and close attention, with the singularity of each life—and with all life on this imperiled planet.” (web)

