“Widow Water” by Lance Larsen

Lance Larsen

WIDOW WATER

All summer, garden snakes slithered in and out

of her grief. Now she has Canada geese to count,

as they angle south for the season. The lake

is empty of wings, reminding her how ice first

honors edges, how inky skies honor where

he drowned. At night, she makes and unmakes

the bed but never sleeps in it. By day, the leaves

don’t fall fast enough so she walks under

the maple, banging branches with a rake. Gloves?

She lost them weeks ago during a midnight

ramble, so now she wears his hunting socks

on her hands, wool with red stripes. She saves

his whiskers in a shaving mug, clipped fingernails

rolled up in an old bra, little fixes that fix

nothing. She used to scatter mums on waves

but grew tired of watching them serenely float.

Now she lobs one of his hammers or a handful

of screws, each splash a little gulp, a thank you.

On the couch tonight she’ll light his last cigarette

and let it smolder down to ash while she eats

a pomegranate, jewel by bleeding jewel, smoke

tonguing the wall like a spirit seeking release.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Lance Larsen: “I find it nigh impossible to write an elegy without thinking of Bishop’s ‘One Art’: ‘then practice losing farther, losing faster.’ ‘Widow Water’ traces the rituals, or soul bargains, we make out of the everyday to memorialize a loved one. Who knows what will help us cope, collecting whiskers in an old mug or throwing a hammer in a lake? The loved one is there and not there, and sometimes we can’t tell the difference.”

