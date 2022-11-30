“One Day” by Max Sessner

Max Sessner

ONE DAY

Everything comes back to haunt us

one day the boy you beat

up a long time ago

stands before you in the street car

he is like you now around

sixty his hair thin like

yours generally he looks

like you moves like

you as he approaches you

walks past gets off

at the next stop

that was it you turn

after him and note

the stop and tomorrow

you will forget it

Translated from the German by Francesca Bell

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

Tribute to Translation

__________

Max Sessner was born in 1959 in Fürth, Germany. He has long lived with his wife in Augsburg and has held a wide variety of jobs, working as a bookseller for the Augsburg public library, and currently for the department of public health. Sessner is the author of eight books of poetry including, most recently, Das Wasser von Gestern (The Water of Yesterday). | Francesca Bell: “I first came upon the poems of Max Sessner in the pages of the Austrian literary journal manuskripte. I was reading German-language journals with an eye toward finding a poet in whose work I could immerse myself, and those first eleven Sessner poems caught my attention and held it fast. I wrote immediately to ask permission to translate them. In Max Sessner’s work, I found a poetry that is simultaneously melancholy and funny, deeply tender and yet eviscerating. His voice is entirely, profoundly his own, and his poems, deceptively accessible, contain complex, often uncanny, ideas and sentiments. I remain fascinated and humbled by how deftly he uses surrealism, not to obscure reality, but to illuminate it.” (web)

