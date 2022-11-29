“Wingspan” by Christopher Shipman

Image: “Ballet Above the Bay” by René Bohnen. “Wingspan” was written by Christopher Shipman for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Christopher Shipman

WINGSPAN

We decided it was time.

After three years in North Carolina

we booked an Airbnb

dubbed “The Bird’s Nest”

in a little mountain town outside Ashville.

We’d gone to the Biltmore.

A brewery with a put-put course.

Strolled downtown shops.

Had dinner at a local pizza haunt.

Then on the last night, our daughter, sprawled

in the Bird’s Nest’s

only bed, plate of leftover pizza

balanced on her lap, asked the number of days

she’s been alive. Like a good

21st century father, I used Google

to calculate the days

from birth to Bird’s Nest.

And there nested in the newsfeed, where, let’s

face it, tragedy lives

beyond itself, I read a headline

that celebrated a father’s use of Google

to save his child’s life

when a heart attack nearly killed him.

When his heart broke

the article says, before it spills into confessing

the subsequent promise of love

whispered nightly

that provided the child the chance to tell

his parents who he really is—

a gay West African teen

marching unseen to the pulpit decades of days.

Driving home to Greensboro

mist is a religion spanning

the mountains—an obfuscation of angels

holding hands wing to wing.

There’s a heart inside it.

A kind of breaking. A kind of aching

to be seen. Like the moment

a child asks how long

they’ve been alive. Our daughter

has been alive 2818 days—one more

than this time yesterday.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

October 2022, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Megan O’Reilly: “There are some wonderful turns of phrase in Christopher Shipman’s ‘Wingspan’ that caught my attention—‘from birth to Bird’s Nest / and there nested in the newsfeed …’—but what struck me most was the way the emotion of the poem captured the feelings René Bohnen’s painting ‘Ballet Above the Bay’ evokes. I sense a tension between past and future in both pieces, and a complex but unbreakable human connection, like the one between parent and child. ‘Theres a heart inside it,’ Shipman writes, and I can say the same about this poem.”

