“The Girl” by Lance Larsen

Lance Larsen

THE GIRL

The girl has been missing five days.

Also her boyfriend. She’s fifteen,

red blonde hair, friend of my daughter.

We’re taping a flyer to every door—

who wouldn’t? The girl’s pink backpack

with skulls has entered my house,

her two hands and a pencil ready to cram

for Chemistry. We are covering a part

of town too good for us—Yale Way,

Harvard Circle, Stanford Lane …

My daughter tapes the south side

of the street while I tape the north,

for speed she says, then she wanders

to my side, speed not a god she wants

to worship all alone. Our four

taping hands much happier. The girl

has been missing five days. Her tennis

shoes scribbled with anime faces

have entered my house. There are ants

that know where she is and lint between

her toes, maybe tampons and old

taco wrappers and a green water bottle.

And with each flyer, we are helping

to drag the reservoir and comb

the woods and wander a mystery street

in Mexico, stuffing $20 in her right

pocket, $40 in her left. We cross a river

and my daughter throws in a stick.

Gone in a swirl. The girl has been

missing five days. We are helping

her escape a man made of barbed

wire and the beds he wet as a child

and the cats he burned with cigarettes.

We are with her cold body, patting

her hand, helping her toes study

the temperature of dirt. Meanwhile,

I’m studying shades of fear, light yellow

masquerading as daffodils, the shaggy

browns of a dog barking us off

a porch. The girl, missing five days,

is not thinking of pi or personification

or E=mc2 or resilient Rosa Park.

The girl’s freckles have entered

my house, the part in her hair.

And just last week her arms balancing

two pizzas—her chewing mouth,

my daughter’s chewing mouth. It feels wrong

for the girl to go missing so close

to Easter. My daughter asks if I am ready

for a break. We cross the street

to sit in little-kid swings in the park.

We want this to last, the saving

of the missing girl, her collarbone

and ankles, her henna tattoo, birthmark

over her left eye, on a morning, blue

with waiting, we may never see again.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

Lance Larsen: “I find it nigh impossible to write an elegy without thinking of Bishop’s ‘One Art’: ‘then practice losing farther, losing faster.’ ‘Widow Water’ traces the rituals, or soul bargains, we make out of the everyday to memorialize a loved one. Who knows what will help us cope, collecting whiskers in an old mug or throwing a hammer in a lake? The loved one is there and not there, and sometimes we can’t tell the difference.”

