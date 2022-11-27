“Lunch Break in America” by Gina Tranisi

Gina Tranisi

LUNCH BREAK IN AMERICA

I’ll have a burrito bowl. White rice. Black

beans. Fajita veggies. Double protein. Double

back. Half-scoop of pico. No, I want a bowl of

broccoli cheddar. Not an apple, a baguette on

the side. I said a bowl of hot sad. I said a

Mediterranean bowl. Quinoa. Chickpeas.

Cucumber salad. A bowl of overturned

stars. Not stars, salmon. I want a poke bowl

with upstream fish. White rice. Wasabi mayo.

A bowl of fixed-blade knives. A bowl of billboards

for missing women who are becoming dead

as we send words back-and-forth inside

this speaker box. This metal order machine.

This Tupperware container of my voice.

Might be the last thing anyone hears

from me. So, an order of asada. I said a bowl

of bullets. Not a cup of guns. A bowl. A howl.

A howl of nightclub neon. A tourniquet. A bowl

of grandfathers who salute shots fired against

tyranny. A tyranny of Jell-O shots. A blue raspberry

rifle. A stiletto glitter shoe, stomping teeth

on beat. No beets. A beating. A bruise. I want to eat

a bowl of unbearable. I’ll need utensils, too.

Did you hear me? I said I want the corner

of an American flag to wipe my hungry

bloody queer star spangled mouth.

—from Poets Respond

November 27, 2022

__________

Gina Tranisi: “Another heavy news week in America, and I find myself wishing I lived in a country that loved me back. I want a soft life. I want to dance. I want to sing. I want to buy my groceries. I do not want to fear being swallowed by the mouth of a gun. Because of my girlhood. Because of my sexuality. America loves putting our lunches in bowls. I wish we could order bowls of gun reform and LGTBQ+ rights, have them delivered to the doorsteps of Congress. Since that’s not possible, I collected all of these wishes of mine and put them in a bowl, I mean, a poem.”

