October 8, 2018

Stephen Taylor

PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT

Imagine you can’t stand another

minute of me. I don’t mean

the way a theater usher no longer

salivates at the smell of popcorn

or an editor can’t quite tell

a good poem from a bad one

any more or work up the guilt

to give a damn—I’m not talking

about what’s inevitable, though

not what’s memorable either,

nothing intense or terrifying

like, say, the feeling when flames

begin to blister and char your feet,

igniting, so to speak, your first doubts

about being a heretic after you’ve

spent such energy convincing yourself

that God would insulate you. No,

nothing so distinctly painful

that it’s easy to cry out for it

to stop or that understandably

leads to homicide on its own, but

more like a hangnail you can’t bite

close enough when you haven’t got

a clipper, how it catches and tears

a little more whenever you forget

and reach into your pocket until

you have to think too much about

your movements. Feel that? Good,

now add a hemorrhoid and an itch

between the shoulder blades

and simultaneously do your

best to think of love, and if

you can, we’ve got a deal.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

__________

Stephen Taylor: “Two friends of mine who are very much in love were about to get married, but because they had each acquired some wealth, they were drawing up a prenup to head off any possible conflict later. I have not acquired much wealth, but it got me to thinking about what sort of agreement might be even more practical in a long-term relationship.” (web)