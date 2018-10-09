October 9, 2018

DAYLIGHT RUNS
from the coming night
with its nocturnal temptations.
Glimmering scales slide
between concrete structures,
under countless artificial suns
they release another spirit
on the cooling wind
from where the dove hides
existing as free
as life will allow.
From within darkness and moisture
crowns are shed,
minds burst forth
from between
wide open thighs.
Crying cuts the breath-
less anticipation,
the beginning of another
reason for
demons and angels
to do battle.
—from Rattle #10, Winter 1998
Tribute to Poets in Prison
__________
Steve Conway: “I was born and educated in Providence, Rhode Island, and have lived and traveled across the U.S. and Canada by motorcycle. I stopped counting poems after I reached a thousand.”