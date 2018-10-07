October 7, 2018

Abby E. Murray

THIS IS ONLY A TEST

this is a test

of the emergency alert

system if this were

an actual emergency

there would be thousands

of white ladies

lurching forward

to touch a man

with two thumbs up

and they’d be howling

a carol that sounds

like wolves being shot

from above

and if this wasn’t

merely a drill

you would be directed

to the nearest rendezvous

for people who once

begged to escape

which looks similar

to the federal building

next to the scrap metal yard

which is burning

an otherworldly smoke

toward space on the tail

of California’s ashes

and if this were

an actual emergency

fire crews would advise

us not to inhale deeply

or swallow water

within city limits

until there can be

a thorough investigation

of the active shooter

who may or may not

be barricaded in a shed

with a legally purchased

rifle and years of rejection

which can be fatal

to those who live

near the rejected

and there would be

hundreds of doors

flung open on churches

and there would be

bodies everywhere

watching each other

wondering whose hands

will pull them from

the subway tracks

and whose will press

a scream back down

its own throat toward

the mattress but this is

only a test no action

is needed I repeat

no action is needed

—from Poets Respond

September 30, 2018

__________

Abby E. Murray: “This morning, the radio told me about the upcoming presidential alert text I’d be receiving. Later, everywhere I e-turned, there was an article responding to this alert, whether it was emphasizing the absurdity of this current administration’s reach or the impending fear we should feel when notified of an attack. Some of the responses were funny. But the line “No action is needed” really stuck with me. (Isn’t this the message of so many people afraid of their traditional roles and practices being shaken?) I realized I wasn’t half as concerned about a text being sent to millions of people as the other fires we currently have roaring on every corner. I realized that, behind each of those fires, there is someone (or a group of someones) calling for no action to be taken.” (web)