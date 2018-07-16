July 16, 2018

William H. Wandless

PRACTICAL ANATOMY

Receptors on the tongue can detect perhaps

eight flavors: salty, sour, bitter, and sweet

routinely, umami and kokumi

if one becomes accustomed to the pairings

and partings of Eastern cuisine, and of course

iron and ash. This will explain your taste

for the subtler mushrooms, buttery wines,

and sunburnt shoulders, the mouthfeel of every Yes

you regret. In each inch of skin one finds thirty feet

of nerves prepared to fire or fail, almost

two hundred committed to touch, ten times

as many dedicated to real, remembered,

and expected pain. In a lifetime you will shed

half your weight in skin, cells expended in the search

for the pains you prefer or deserve. The brain (and this

may be the sovereign paradox of the body)

cannot itself feel pain; it must explain

sensations to the organs and extremities

using strong Saxon words, as you would describe

love or culture to a foreign, feral child.

When the head aches blood is to blame, or the heart

to be precise, pumping with a rhythmic disregard

for all the damage it will do, smug in its seat

just left of center, not quite where you think,

darker, too, and smaller, balled like a fist.

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

__________

William H. Wandless: “Michigan winters take a toll on the body, but some days I set out for long walks to clear my head. The walking itself seldom helps, as the work of it typically feels more like penance than exercise. When I get back inside, however, I know I’ll enjoy the essential benefit: the feeling of my body overcoming numbness, putting me back together sense by sense. This poem, and the verse I love the most, makes a grab for that feeling of restoration. Poetry returns to me things I’ve been missing.”