July 17, 2018

Alida Rol

IF MEN COULD

After the birth, after you believe

the baby will live, you offer your

breast to the rosebud mouth

and thank some goddess for

the latch and your faith in

thick first milk. Some nights

are hard and sleepless, days

too, but milk is the arrow

in your quiver, the one thing

you have made for this wailing

child that can quiet her and

feed her feral hunger. Never

let anyone tell you the milk is

not good enough, that men

in labs can do better. Their

milk may be the color

of sweet cream, but

by light of day it turns

a bilious green and curdles

with greed and envy.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Alida Rol: “It came to light this week that the U.S. State Department threatened retaliation against foreign countries endorsing a breastfeeding recommendation at the World Health Assembly in May. The Trump administration actually threatened Ecuador with withdrawal of military assistance if it brought the breastfeeding resolution forward. Ecuador backed down within 24 hours. This is not about the obvious and undeniable superiority of breastfeeding over formulas; this is about the $70 billion dollar baby food industry. Although I recognize women must be involved in the baby food industry, this U.S. government action still feels like an assault on women, on mothers, everywhere.”