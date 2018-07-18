July 18, 2018

Jeff Whitney

DEAR PHIL,

Spring and I’m on my perch doing my courtship dance

to the stars asking for poems and accolades and a thousand

pages with my name written over and over. It’s simple

to want one thing so much you strap a bomb to your chest

and shake hands with strangers. Don’t blame god for this mess

but don’t take him out of the equation entirely. I’m walking around

like a pink bird trying to find the hidden caterpillar, attempting to speak

phantom, doing my best impression of a man all but crowned.

What’s it like in your kingdom? Disposal still broken, the town drunk

still calling you queer? How much have you lost on a single bet

you wouldn’t gladly turn to pennies and flatten like dominoes

on a track back to Missouri? When you say “a milk in this world

sweet enough to last” I get so jealous I want to put you in a hot air

balloon and send you to Mars and write my name on your poems.

Of course, history is full of people like that. Grifters and short-

shrifts. Sometimes it happens to a country entire and nothing is left

but the wind that used to work itself like a boa over shoulders

and the fires where they were go down to nothing like the ghost

of a ghost. But don’t go feeling sorry. Don’t go setting nets

under every acrobat. Just put a knife in your teeth and grab a rope

and do your best to find a ledge. You wouldn’t believe the luck

we had one summer in Idaho coming around a bend to find a bear.

All she did was look, bored as a drug dealer, at us, then lick herself

and go. It was like a story almost. Something you’d write then x

out, choosing instead for the great tiger in the sky to run us down

like children to a mantis. Then, feeling too sad to fuck, we tell our wives

we are too sad to fuck. Something as plain as bewilderment

in a city where it never snows and all of a sudden out of nowhere it does.

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

__________

Jeff Whitney: “One of my favorite collections of poems is Richard Hugo’s 31 Letters and 13 Dreams. I love epistolary poems, and so, in an attempt to enter into the waters of the letter poem, I began writing back and forth with my long-time poetry collaborator and pal, Philip Schaefer.” (web)