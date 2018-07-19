July 19, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “The Sound of Wings” by Gretchen Rockwell. “The Shape of Your Elbow” was written by Jack McGavick for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Jack McGavick

THE SHAPE OF YOUR ELBOW

all roads lead here so it’s no surprise

under a hot sun the wad of gum

on the cobblestone rebecomes its chewy self

everything’s milling the everything grist

of the big city so dark so inky on the map

how could you have missed its eddying current

above the sucking of the drain just days ago

I stood with the dish soap in one hand

scrub brush in the other when it happened

just like that—pigeons bloom

newly unique from their milling

like the flock of bubbles caught

for a second in my kitchen window

before I flung myself car-first

down the interstate to see you

apparently in a park

surrounded by pigeons in bloom

the metaphor long pollinated

some pigeon kits survive the shift

withstand that sudden jostle

and some can’t bear the pull

of all that impossible space

the new shafts of light on the cobblestones

every time I blink I’m sure you’re gone

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

June 2018, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Gretchen Rockwell: “What a difficult choice to make! I had a hard time with the decision, but ultimately I’ve decided to select ‘The Shape of Your Elbow’ as my author’s pick. I love the striking and vivid imagery and the poet’s use of noun- and verb-play in this poem, from pigeons blooming to that beautiful line about’everything’s milling the everything grist.’ Something about the visceral detail and sound of this poem hooked me—by the time I reached the final line, I too was searching for what I feared to be obscured, lost.”