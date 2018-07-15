July 15, 2018

Melissa Balmain

MAROONED

Nothing moves us like a person stuck—

a toddler in a well, a stranded scout:

we gather at our screens and pray for luck.

Will storms bypass the climbers? Run amok?

Will all those boaters perish like beached trout?

Nothing moves us like a person stuck,

a coach trapped with his soccer team, their pluck

despite the odds, the rising tide of doubt;

we mourn a diver who ran out of luck

and hold our breath while others roll and tuck

through limestone passages to get them out.

Nothing moves us like a person stuck—

except for seeing (teary, thunderstruck)

the things we’ve longed for finally come about:

rescues soaked in undiluted luck.

And then we’re back to making our next buck,

to swimming after consequence and clout.

Nothing moves us. Like a person stuck,

we peer from caves of bone and pray for luck.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Melissa Balmain: “Like many who rejoiced this week at the Wild Boars’ rescue in Thailand, I love how such stories unite us—and wish the unity would last.” (web)