July 2, 2020

Brad Bostian

MOUNTAIN MONASTERY

After vespers, I watch the widening sun

Descend her western staircase well-endowed

As if sashaying down with rounded hips

In heavy red-gold pleats of crinoline

To turn the world of men upon its head.

Before such beauty, I’m always upside down.

I’ve never been a handsome man and now

The long, bearded shuffling silences

Have driven me out across the inland sea

Of tree, vine and hollow, equally old

As the first slipping of a fish through salt,

Or the flicked tail-feathers of a bird

That pranced its bold, robotic dance of love

Among the voyeuristic underbrush,

Or when the only breath blew belching steam

That breached the rock into a boiling wind.

I climb past crown vetch and shady outcrops

Till when I look back, all the down valleys

With red shadows fold in like pits of blood

Where one might conjure up the keening shades

Of one’s past lovers. I’ve no such history.

While others wheeled into the grave of love,

I carried on my long and killing way.

And yet I’ve had this ancient friend with me,

Who walks in forms that only I can see.

Lead me, I say, I want to follow you,

And yet he watches me, a step away.

I’d be a pilgrim if I had a teacher,

I’d wear my old shoes low as souls can be.

I’d kiss the bare rock face, I’d dance and whirl

And eat black earth like Ezekiel ate dung.

Tell me what I have and haven’t done.

Tell me what to eat and think and dream.

Lead me, my God, I want to follow you.

And yet he follows me throughout my days.

—from Rattle #11, Summer 1999

__________

Brad Bostian: “Janet Sylvester, the poet, wrote, ‘The one organ of contact with existence is love.’ Sometimes I think my one organ of contact with love is poetry, especially poetry that sings about those things which can never be completely understood. After all, life is often so mundane.”