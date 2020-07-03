July 3, 2020

Kenny Tanemura

SKILLS

She said sex was a skill, not just something

you do. I fumbled with whips and leashes,

mistaking oddness for art.

No, you have to be creative, she said,

and I thought of Henry James’ line

about how a work of art needs a central force

to hold attention. I used bananas,

massage oils, Greek yogurt,

mistaking experimentation for

imaginative truth. Don’t you see,

she said, you must respond

to my body by sensing how I feel.

You do something to me out of inspiration,

and I respond, you react, a series

of creative acts which are the steps

to slowly climbing the mountain together, she said.

But I couldn’t see beyond the fact

of caress and thrust, like a novelist

who gives only descriptions and nothing

of the mystery of living. Then,

after months, I found that pleasure was so

simple, it could easily get lost

in gimmicks. That the climax should not ensue

until the lover is completely satisfied.

She could spot a mechanical move

from a mile away and knew when a body acted out of

unbearable instinct, or the smaller tincture

of thought. Don’t think, I told myself, just do,

but my body, aging with something

less than grace, wants less to act and more

to ponder. How sex is an art we can learn well

or not, like cooking or the complication

of tango. I want to learn and I don’t.

Marveling as I do at the ordinary, even the expected,

from which surprise always comes.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

__________

Kenny Tanemura: “Classical Japanese poets sparked my interest in poetry, and I find myself responding to Japanese poetry from Japanese aesthetics to experimentation with haiku by poets and writers from Richard Wright to Rainer Maria Rilke.”