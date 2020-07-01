July 1, 2020

L. Ward Abel

MILLER’S THUMB

I.

How deep is the green skin

out to the east and away

into wideness?

Aerial shots taken without

consent show just how

alone we are.

And nobody said anything

about consequences.

So, no escape this time.

We’re known by

our remaining, not

how we arrive.

II.

Pages don’t turn

they’re burned.

Be careful what

you fish for. You

could kill it. And poets

are the first to go.

Riddle me the weight

of civilization.

But scales vary

with the miller’s thumb.

—from Poets Respond

June 28, 2020

__________

L. Ward Abel: “Where to begin when every day is more emotional than the last one? Just about every article or newscast is dealing with the state of the pandemic, politics, protests, and violence happening around us. Sometimes it’s like the seams of our world are fraying. My poems deal with the idea of confusion, fear, rage, coming round again to confusion, as I perceived from the BBC article (and many other ones) about, for example, the increased use of fireworks in the night—not celebration or commemoration, but a sobering metaphor for what happens when the connections within society break.” (web)