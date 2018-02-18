Dante Di Stefano

LOVE POEM COMPOSED UNDER THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BEGINNING WITH MISREMEMBERED LINES FROM PABLO NERUDA AND NICANOR PARRA

for my wife, one month after the birth of our daughter

You look like the world in your rocking chair,

the nightlight a butterfly flowering

the moon of your breast beaconing against

the thought that what we are living through might

destroy us. We are safe in suburb

and side street and at work I now only

think of you and our little girl, except

today when my student, Angel Cruz (not

his name), smiled and told me how he’d paid off

his debt to the men who had smuggled him

across the border and now he could save

one hundred dollars from the three hundred

a week he earned washing dishes to send

to his mother back in Guatemala,

unless ICE raids the diner where he works;

he worries, but he doesn’t stop smiling,

and I am grateful that our girl will grow

into the small axe of the self without

such worries. She will have other worries,

the sad strange knowledge that our comfort comes

at a cost. Always. It is true, before

she was born I didn’t really know love

or fear, but now both are braiding rivers

inside my chest and a new chamber thumps

wifely inside each chamber of my heart.

Meanwhile, the football coaches arm themselves

with dirty jokes as the president tweets,

the EPA pins Silver Stars to dead

polar bears, and somewhere in the Midwest

someone’s making a confederate flag

out of melted red plastic army men.

To our newborn child I say: sweet cluster

of cells containing a cosmos, this world

you have entered now would terrify me,

if I did not understand the body

as writ for flying, as juke, hew, and cleave,

as among the ruin and breakage, this shine,

if I did not know your birthright is fire,

your mother’s real name, Illumination.

—from Poets Respond

February 18, 2018

Dante Di Stefano: “This is a Valentine’s Day poem for my wife, written while thinking about the many immigrant students I have taught over the past decade in my job as a high school English teacher. The conversation with the student in the poem is based on a real conversation I had with a student last week. With the continued debate over DACA in the news yet again this week, and the perpetual virulent rhetoric about a wall on our southern border, the commercial holiday seems crasser than usual this year. However, I am an optimist. I believe in my newborn daughter’s ability to change the world. I believe in my wife and in our family. I believe in Love.” (web)