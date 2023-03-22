“Love! His Affections Do Not That Way Tend …” by David Butler

David Butler

LOVE! HIS AFFECTIONS DO NOT THAT WAY TEND …

… unless it was love of the bottle. Word was

he’d drunk the family farm, acre

by acre, till a neighbour took the shell

of the house for a shelter. The smell

of him: soiled coat and pants, face

rain-cudgelled and ogre-fierce; he’d

shout after those that taunted, loose

foul words from whiskey stupors, spittle

white lava round a cavernous mouth.

He pitched for a while the bones of a camp

in a copse, found it kicked asunder,

found it burned out. His corpse

was dragged from the Dargle last winter;

drowned pulling his dog from the water.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Tribute to Irish Poets

David Butler: “Poetry is most interesting when it engages the auditory imagination, so that I try to evoke, using the sounds and rhythms of English as it is spoken in Ireland (and, occasionally, the Irish language itself), what might be termed acoustic portraits of local themes.” (web)

