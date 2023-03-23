“The Rebirth of Venus” by Luisa Giulianetti

Image: “The Kitchen Goddess” by JoAnne Tucker. “The Rebirth of Venus” was written by Luisa Giulianetti for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2023, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Luisa Giulianetti

THE REBIRTH OF VENUS

I blew that half shell. Took to the waiting shore

found new digs and never looked back. Feet

happily calloused and belly full. In this kitchen

I reign supreme. Stir my own pot. Garland

my tresses with wild rosebuds. My monarch

gown wings marigold as I glissade

across the maple floor to the awaiting catch.

I hold a fanned scallop between my thumb

and forefinger, slide the knife and twist. Prize

open the hinge. Free plump flesh from its frilly

skirt. Rinse, dry, salt. Sear the lot in cast iron.

Tang their sweetness with fresh orange. Pair

with earthy fennel. Create counterbalance.

Like dancing. Like mercy. Arms boughed in offering

for this body that spins me. Holds me. I linger

in betweenness: falling and stillness. The firm

and laze of muscle. My tongue curls sturdy seeds,

cradles supple bites. The ancient skillet seasons

flavors anew. I feast memory—ocean, sand, brine.

Instead of praying, I sauté. Leap.

The world, glorious and hungry, beneath my feet.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

February 2023, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, JoAnne Tucker: “I was delighted and surprised at the range of emotions and different journeys that were expressed in the poems which I reviewed. The pastel painting was part of a show calling for work on the theme of the kitchen goddess. I approached the painting from a whimsical point of view placing a dancer in a frying pan. The poem that I have selected captures the playfulness of the painting. It is called ‘The Rebirth of Venus’ and the opening lines refer back to the painting ‘Birth of Venus’ by Botticelli. I have fond memories of seeing that painting when I visited the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. I laughed with delight with the phrase ‘found new digs.’ While the Botticelli painting was not on my mind when I created my kitchen goddess, the reference shows how two paintings inspired the poem, and I love that. In the poem, the poet has the dancing goddess opening a scallop and of course the original Venus is standing in a scallop shell. In addition, the poet also captured so well the feeling of the dancer in the kitchen ‘reigning supreme.'”

