“Laparoscopy, or a Half-Birth” by Gabriella Graceffo

Image: “El Camino de Esmeralda” by Danelle Rivas. “Laparoscopy, or a Half-Birth” was written by Gabriella Graceffo for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Gabriella Graceffo

LAPAROSCOPY, OR A HALF-BIRTH

At Pleasure Pier, two girls plunge

into the sea, the gulf swallowing

the pink-skinned little pills

of their bodies as I sand my calves,

watching the slash of polka-dot

tween bikinis disappear in gray water.

A little high on propofol, I explore

the arcade of myself, the paddles

and pinball lights and openings:

three keyholes a surgeon cut to reach

the cyst in my left ovary, a mouth

that traps sound like a billiard pocket,

that trapped the answer to Want to keep it?

as the nurse presented the clotted mass in plastic:

naked, with milk teeth and hair,

staring out like it wanted something.

Was it a birth, a child made only of myself?

I flip the answer over and over

in my hand like a beach stone,

never quite deciding which side

feels best to touch. The two girls

surface, squawking frigid delight,

and when they dive back into the water’s

throat, I realize this is how loss can feel:

not the slow suck of stomach acid through a straw

with a cocktail umbrella someone placed

out of pity, but a blue afterimage

that bites the retina with its gums,

no teeth, not even dentures borrowed

from some other grief, just a wet reminder

of something suddenly gone.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

May 2022, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “A painting as wildly vivid as this deserves a poem that can match it, and Gabriella’s manages to with the ‘arcade of myself’—what a great word. The poem is visually rich, full of excellent lines and line breaks, and discovers something profound in the process. Who could ask for more?”

