“Honey Pot” by Nicelle Davis

Nicelle Davis

HONEY POT

The article in Happy was:

“Feast your eyes on the world’s top 8 sexiest

plants.” More words to form the headline than

plants listed. Too bad for the two Blooms

that shortened the 10 count, or weren’t there enough

sex pots at all? I’m in a Zoom writing workshop again.

Nearly a year since I’ve checked these boxes; those

faces were my friends. Are my friends? Tense times.

We should have muted our mics for the thirty-minute

free write, but one never does. I can hear her starting

the engine, speaking her poem, seeing how she runs.

We are all women in here. There? I never learned how

to spell minute, have to look it up every time, always

keeping track of the dancing. That’s the difference

a few letters make. The poet is coughing. I wonder if

it is rude to see if she is dying, or rude to not see?

Funny the things we look at. Readers have every right

to be frustrated—I mean, where did this pronoun

come from? Why wait until the middle of the poem

to announce You? You, the you I’m talking to. Who’s

to say this is the middle? This poem might die next

line

or go on another four pages. This is how I write

these days. In Zoom, with women and an unforeseeable

number of pages. The Zoom poet is speaking again,

the word bone is all that really sticks. Her voice is revving.

Who says “how she runs?” Why is it always a her? First

thing my mother ever taught me was how to run in heels

with my keys between my fingers. I told you about that

when we were out for drunken pie in Chicago. AWP.

Who will remember that? Who will remember bookfairs

and celebrity? The other female interns, young, lurched

through the streets like skinny t-rexes. How do you

pluralize Rex? You would have made a better editor

than a publicist. Your advice about a career in poetry,

find a honey pot . I’d just turned down my city judge

who offered me a house back and full custody of my

son. I remind the judge of his mother who committed

suicide. The judge still checks on me to see if I’ve done

the same. I never sold myself. Perhaps that’s why in

the thick of quarantine, I feel more than lonely—I am

worthless. Or worth less. I’m getting older. 42 this

October. I had a dream about you last night. You

hugged me and when I pulled back you hugged

me again. It’s been five years since I met you in New

York, gave you a handkerchief cross-stitched with my

blood—a stranger’s tooth bought in a second-hand

store. Here is how Chicago went down. You knew

brushing turned me on, so invited me to your room.

We lathered and spit together. You’re a bleeder. You

should floss more and go to the dentist often. It’s ok

to be clean. It’s taken me years to learn that. I thought

I’d marry you, but I slept with one of the catalogue authors

instead. Same night as the brushing. You thought I was

making a choice. A bad one. I thought you should take

your pollen advice and stick it up your ass. Who thinks

of shit like that? Words that seem to go on forever. Idioms.

They’re just too easy. Did you know, unlike animals or

humans, plants self-replicate, that is, under the right

circumstances they live forever. I was always too dirty

for you but that didn’t make a dream of forgiveness any

less sweet, Honey Pot . I just gave you that nickname.

In this poem. Yes, this is a poem. If anyone were to read

this, I’d want them to know I love you. Maybe one day

they’ll tell you about it? A good story is rooted in gossip.

A good poem is just a mask. How might you edit Happy’s

title? In case you forgot, it goes, “Feast your eyes on

the world’s top 8 sexiest plants.” The other two. Well.

They never happened.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Nicelle Davis: “During quarantine, I discovered YouTube and the world of plant influencers. At first, I watched with morbid curiosity. People spend more on a house plant than my car-home-salary combined. Eventually, I found myself lulled by the motions of things getting watered. Now I’m the proud owner of over 200 common house plants. They filled the emptiness of 200+ in-person students, family, friends, poets, strangers. My plants helped me recognize an impulse to care and gave me an outlet to verb love. I once was a girl who just let things die—but no more. I’m a convert to fertilizers, aerated soil mixes, and watering schedules. My creative team has made its own YouTube channel called Plants, Painting, and Poetry.” (web)

