“America, I Want” by Bayleigh Cardinal

Bayleigh Cardinal

AMERICA, I WANT

to tell you a secret

as the sun buries itself

in our backs, us sitting like driftwood

at the horizon of a lake we

don’t know the name of.

I want to say it

as boats pass, worn by the season,

muttering into the wind,

thumping like hearts

over choppy water.

I’d name mine for you.

My boat. Ephemera.

I’d paint it your favourite shade

of blue. When docked, I’d sing

for you. Like I used to

with my sisters when they felt like sisters.

I sang when I was tired.

I sang as my skin, sun-beaten,

peeled away. I want to say

it was for the best, that I stopped,

that silence is song of its own, blown

open and rotting. I want to say

I spend days with my sisters,

that we still lay across an infinity

of lawn, dawn

hanging like a pink wire over

the morning, which to us meant

the rest of our lives. I want alive

to mean what it did before. I want

to whisper in your ear like a door

I want to open. I want to sing

more than anything

into something endless

like sky or blue, I want to

stop telling you about the rape.

It’s been four years.

I want years to mean eternities,

wars to mean past, I want to stop

seeing this tide-swallowed shore

as my body, as the time of year,

the weather we’re in. But

it’s hard. I used to love

salt on my skin, windows

rolled down, the radio of you,

the surf of you,

the forever hull of you.

I want to tell you,

I want to begin, that’s it.

The song of a used engine, awake

but unable to forgive.

—from Poets Respond

June 28, 2022

__________

Bayleigh Cardinal: “This poem came rapidly in response to the upending of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court. I am sad. I miss when I loved my home country, and I am devastated for all the voices being lost in the swell of political agenda.” (web)

