“Killing the Snake Plant” by Shannon Connor Winward

KILLING THE SNAKE PLANT

after “Reupholstering a Chair” by Jenn Givhan

This used to be the tallest living thing

in the house without legs. What happened?

You can’t remember if it was over-water

under-light, death-by-cat—just that

you read somewhere the limbs, sleek and stiff, once

damaged, would never recover. Best to amputate, make room

for the new. Your scissoring left only two fingers

poking out, a desert of husks

tiny and curled

on themselves as if flinching. You left them

by the sliding door—full afternoon sun—and you stayed

your lust, your watering can. You trusted

time would do its work. But then you touched one

and it broke. You watch the other, now

worried it too is illusion

that beneath that dry earth lies the loss

of the plant entirely, its leaves, majestic, green

as serpents rising to the ghost of a charm

that you no longer possess.

Prompt: “When my children were young, when I was tired and sick all the time and struggling to write, I felt Jennifer Givhan’s ‘Reupholsteringa Chair’ like an unvoiced scream. I tried to learn from what Givhan does with space, and the brutality of lines like ‘Your love will no longer / unclog drains or screw in light bulbs / or replace the hydrangeas you’ve suffered / death in the tiny plot you vowed to protect.’ I challenged myself to start with an ‘after’ to echo those invocations—the quiet desperation of trying to patch together chaos with a staple-gun—but from my own lived experience. That cutting voice of self-doubt became my inadvertent murder of the thing I was trying to save in the poem, and over time the scissoring of couplets became the undulating lines of that long-suffering plant that may or may not be dead in the corner of my kitchen.”

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Shannon Connor Winward: “My creative process is a cycle of productive highs and lingering lows. Over a lifetime, I’ve learned ways to navigate a dry spell, such as the use of prompts to encourage words to start flowing again. When I am struggling to find my own voice, it often helps to engage with the voices of poets I admire. I might start with a poem that speaks to whatever it is I feel unable to say, looking closely not just at what the poet says, but how, and also what they leave out.”

