“The End of Hurt Is Not Healing” by J.B. Penname

J.B. Penname

THE END OF HURT IS NOT HEALING

after Jamaica Baldwin

Whose bright idea was it to start tearing

out pages of poetry and wadding them up

to plug our wounds? The poems I like don’t

even come when you call them. As though

they’ve forgotten their masters, lost the sound

of their own names. They bear no antiseptics,

cannot cauterize you clean, but the way they

lick themselves is still good for a laugh. Is that

what I aspire to? Five years ago I nicked my finger

slicing a carrot. Five years and I can’t even watch my

father carve a turkey without getting second-hand

please-don’t-lose-your-goddamn-fingers syndrome.

But sure, when he’s done I can sit at the counter. In the

quiet of the kitchen, I can eat the turkey. Man what a turkey.

—from Prompt Poem of the Month

November 2023

__________

Prompt: Write a sonnet with the title “The End of _____ Is Not _____” after Jamaica Baldwin’s American sonnet, “The End of Sorrow Is Not Happiness.” Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “As someone that has been plugging my wounds with poetry since childhood, I found the humor in J. B. Pename’s poem as refreshing as it is powerful. These fourteen lines have caused me to redefine what it is to heal. Man what a poem!”

23 SHARES Facebook Twitter