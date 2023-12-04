“From the Inside” by Paulette A. Pashibin

Paulette A. Pashibin

FROM THE INSIDE

we have no need to know if we are loved

or that love exists.

No worry whether sky is blue or gray

or even sky.

We float in a darkened drum

tethered to echoes

No need of need

nor dream of self.

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

__________

Paulette A. Pashibin: “I fell in love with poetry sometime between reading Noyes’ ‘The Highwayman’ and watching a televised Air Force recruitment ad that featured Magee’s ‘High Flight.’ I was young, bookish, and quite melancholy. I spent as much time at my grandmother’s as I could get away with and ‘High Flight’ always aired during the Fulton J. Sheen show, so it became the first poem I memorized. The internet makes it easy for me to read poetry every day, but I’m an undisciplined writer. Sometimes I toss words in my head for weeks before putting them to paper; other times they spill over the keyboard in a fever. Writing poems—no matter how they turn out—allows me still to ‘slip the surly bonds of earth and dance the skies.’ Like magic.”

